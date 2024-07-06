Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) Trading Up 12.6%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.05. 62,839 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 33,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 12.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.75.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R.

