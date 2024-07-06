Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 885 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.61. 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.