Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 152,948 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5,032.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 244,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $965,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.59. 3,633,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $161.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average of $92.10.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.