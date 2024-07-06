Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 2,270 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,275. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.