Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,017 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,197,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

