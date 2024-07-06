Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.89. 2,240,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,550. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $196.76.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

