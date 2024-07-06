Janney Capital Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 47,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTHI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.67. 176,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $721.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.