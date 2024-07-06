Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 452 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after buying an additional 49,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $20.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $806.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $732.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $743.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

