Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 581 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PWR traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $252.53. 637,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.59 and its 200-day moving average is $241.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

