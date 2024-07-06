Janney Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,768 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,491. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.34. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

