Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,334,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $123,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,983. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3053 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

