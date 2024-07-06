Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,673 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $73,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after buying an additional 438,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,978,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $917,051,000 after acquiring an additional 263,482 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,005. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.0 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,375,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,254,710. The stock has a market cap of $229.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.