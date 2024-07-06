Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 10,708 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $222,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.57. The company had a trading volume of 777,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,975. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.32.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.