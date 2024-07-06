Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $53,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $212.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,087. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $218.36.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

