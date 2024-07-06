Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Atmos Energy worth $21,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,778. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.59.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

