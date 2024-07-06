Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $23.54 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,087 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $23,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,218,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,455,000 after acquiring an additional 937,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after acquiring an additional 382,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 358,182 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,446,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ESGU stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.57. The stock had a trading volume of 523,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,953. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.05.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.