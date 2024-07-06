Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $25.64 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $25,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,886,000 after acquiring an additional 137,397 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,354,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,156,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Diageo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,474,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,730.00.

DEO traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.64. 571,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,783. Diageo plc has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.70.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

