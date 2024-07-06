Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $26.79 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $26,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $723,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,736,000 after buying an additional 95,086 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

