Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $55.45 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.15% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $55,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 409,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,389. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

