Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $80.45 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,022 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $80,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 184,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 158,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 497,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.53. 2,205,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

