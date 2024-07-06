Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $54,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

TGT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.65. 3,562,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,491. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.34. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

