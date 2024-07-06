Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $152,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOO traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $509.84. 3,156,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $489.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $510.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.