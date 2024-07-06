Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 131,830 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,830 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.79% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $23,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 495.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,501 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 150,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,765 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 52,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,125,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 170,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,916. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.