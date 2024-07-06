Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 91,140 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,140 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $68,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 115,690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,746,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after purchasing an additional 779,381 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,492. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

