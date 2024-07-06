Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,897,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.61% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $103,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,322,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after buying an additional 103,494 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,744 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

