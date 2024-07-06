Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 770 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $24,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,903,850,000 after buying an additional 301,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,570,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $167,256,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,535,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,845,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,533,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.00 to $65.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.30 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.