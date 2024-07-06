Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $21,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.68. 1,908,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,266. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $394.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.60 and a 200-day moving average of $318.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

