Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on CGI (NYSE:GIB)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIB. StockNews.com cut CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC lowered shares of CGI from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get CGI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIB

CGI Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GIB opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.11. CGI has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,603,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,109,000 after buying an additional 64,037 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in CGI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,085,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,103,000 after acquiring an additional 272,371 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in CGI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,711,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,239,000 after acquiring an additional 129,020 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CGI by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,505,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,026,000 after acquiring an additional 401,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $273,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.