Jefferies Financial Group Trims Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price to $116.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

