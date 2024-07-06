JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $204.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.18. The stock has a market cap of $588.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $800,130,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

