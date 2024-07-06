JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. 2,795,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

