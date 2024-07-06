JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Lifted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,935. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.