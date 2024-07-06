Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Kamada Trading Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $325.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Kamada by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

