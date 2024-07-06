Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $53.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

