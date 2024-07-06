Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Trading Up 2%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

Keweenaw Land Association Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

About Keweenaw Land Association

(Get Free Report)

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.