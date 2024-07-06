Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 million, a P/E ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

