KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,022 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,753,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.36. 795,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,630. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $387.62. The company has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.63.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.