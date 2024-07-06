KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 3,826 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,098,000 after acquiring an additional 927,271 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after purchasing an additional 796,585 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,985,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,300,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 425,935 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

