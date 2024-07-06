KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.75. 119,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.67. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $105.91. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

