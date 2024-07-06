KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $24.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 7.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 859,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,789,000 after purchasing an additional 151,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 309,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,368,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,135,000 after acquiring an additional 335,992 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 263,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 33,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.14. 2,065,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,837. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

