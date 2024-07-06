KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,182,000 after buying an additional 1,543,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,600,000 after buying an additional 673,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.26. 4,634,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.