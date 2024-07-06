KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $278,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,819,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,485,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,142,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,576. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.96. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

