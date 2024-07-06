KickToken Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.76 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $4.42 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickToken has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009141 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,895.97 or 0.99906262 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00067437 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01417314 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $6.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

