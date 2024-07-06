Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,804,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.07. 151,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

