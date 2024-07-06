KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 1.2% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Up 0.2 %

KLA stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $855.21. 461,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,932. The company has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $876.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $777.54 and a 200-day moving average of $689.76.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

