Komodo Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $38.88 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00041317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00033705 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00016499 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,134,880 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

