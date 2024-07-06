Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Land Securities Group Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

