Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $164.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $174.00.

LEN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.69.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar Announces Dividend

Shares of LEN stock opened at $142.67 on Tuesday. Lennar has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

