Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Sells $80,695.42 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $80,695.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,818.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 148.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 610,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,997 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $171,034,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,325,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,432,143 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after buying an additional 242,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Articles

