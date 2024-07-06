Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 54

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 54 ($0.68) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price target on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 56.83 ($0.72).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.7 %

About Lloyds Banking Group

LLOY opened at GBX 58.28 ($0.74) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 58.56 ($0.74). The stock has a market cap of £36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 832.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.82.

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.